O.R Tambo District Municipality mayor tests positive for Covid-19

Statement by the O.R Tambo District Municipality The Chairperson of the Coronavirus District Command Council executive mayor Thokozile Sokanyile, has been taken to an isolation site after she tested positive for COVID-19.

As part of precautionary measures, all members of the mayoral committee, councillors, members of the multi-disciplinary district command council (DCC) and all municipal employees who came into contact with the mayor will go for screening and testing. Members of the public who had been in contact with the Executive Mayor are advised to go for screening, testing and self-quarantine to mitigate the spread of the virus.

The Executive Mayor will be working from the isolation site to hold her meetings and interactions will be done virtually.

The municipality is set to re-open operations at Myezo Park and Prosperity building under strict occupational health standards, today after an employee tested positive for the coronavirus. Mass testing of employees who work at Myezo and Prosperity building was done on the on May 27 and will continue on June 4 at Government Printers.

The mayor wishes to appeal to all leaders and the community at large to exercise extra precautions and to adhere to all Covid-19 regulations, which include the wearing of masks at all times when in public places, washing of hands regularly with soap and water or sanitising them.