More food parcels for residents

With the aim of assisting the community by feeding the hungry, concerned citizens of ward five in Ezibeleni distributed 20 food packages to families in the area.

The initiators of this project, Loyiso Gwiliza and Wanda Mayongo, said after residents called for assistance they campaigned to get help from the government, businesses and individuals to provide food parcels for the needy. “Although the government has made provision for food assistance packages for the most vulnerable, some people of the community indicated that they were left out. We delivered parcels containing loaves of bread sponsored by Sasko, packs of cool drinks sponsored by Azores Manufacturers (Twizza/Clark Brands), rice, mealie meal, flour, sugar, tea and soup.”

The pair said they continued to request assistance and were hoping to embark on phase two of the project.

“We thank the Chris Hani Hani mayor, Wongama Gela, the officials who assisted with delivery led by Lindiwe Gunuza-Nkwentsha, Lisle Clark for the 80 cases of cool drink, Sasko bakeries for the bread, the African dentist in town who contributed R1000 but wished to remain anonymous for now and the officials at Ikhala TVet College for their monetary contributions.”

In a separate event the management of Lady Frere Spar, which is part of Kwa Wicks Group, recently gave out 25 food parcels to residents of Gqebenye Village in Cacadu. “We delivered these parcels with the help of Phelokazi Bilikwa and Tamara Mtirara. Some of the households are child-headed. People in the area are suffering and the situation has been worsened by the lockdown.

The Wicks family also donated face shields and hand sanitiser to Nonesi Clinic to assist staff in their duties,” said store manager Patrick Davis.