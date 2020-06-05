Covid-19 cases spike in Sada prison

41 inmates, 21 officials tested positive for virus

The Sada prison has been declared the third epicentre in the province as 41 offenders and 21 officials have tested positive for Covid-19.

Eastern Cape premier Oscar Mabuyane came to assess the situation on Thursday.

He said his visit was to put the issues of the correctional facility forward to the minister of justice and correctional services, Ronald Lamola.

“We are here to give moral support to those who have been affected by the pandemic. The numbers in the province are escalating every day and correctional services are at the epicentre of outbreaks as more officials and prisoners are testing positive,” the premier said.

Mabuyane added that the virus was also having an impact on frontline workers, which was a great challenge for doctors and nurses with the peak of the spread not yet reached.

An offender who contacted The Rep said they washed with cold water which came from tanks because the piping system in the facility was damaged.

The premier said he would put the matter forward to the department of public works.

Acting regional commissioner Noziphiwe Dumbela said: “We have 45 correctional services facilities in the province. Our first outbreak was at a female prison in East London. We have since embarked on massive testing and screening in all prisons.”

Dumbela said an employee assistant programme was put in place for officials to receive counselling due to the stigma that had demoralised them greatly.

“Wherever correctional services officials go, people say they have Covid-19 which shows a lack of awareness and education in society,” she said.

To curb the overcrowding of offenders in Sada prison, she said, the remission announced by president Cyril Ramaphosa would bring relief.

“Offenders who committed shoplifting and housebreaking will be released. We are currently identifying those cases. We have about 1900 offenders who will be out of prison through the remission programme. This will reduce the high numbers because we cannot apply social distancng in prison due to overcrowding.”

However, due to the economic crisis, she said people were still taken into custody, further adding to the high number.

Dumbela said the older prisoners, those who were mentally ill and those who suffered from chronic diseases were more vulnerable to Covid-19.

“Some of them will benefit from the parole. However that will depend on their cases. We are keeping these offenders separate in one cell to minimise their chances of being infected. ”

The premier said the department of health had isolation sites around Chris Hani to accommodate officials who had struggled to find these sites.