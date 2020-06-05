Night refuse crew left hopeless

Lulama Ginyigazi, 59, says after working for the municipality for years, he has nothing to show. He is part of the Enoch Mgijima Local Municipality (EMLM) refuse collection crew that works the night shift.

“This year I turn 60 and they will force me to retire.”

Ginyigazi said he had been working as a casual worker for years, waiting for the promise of permanent employment, but that has never materialised.

“I have been signing the monthly contracts since 2016. Instead I see other people being employed ahead of me.”

The night crew said they are disillusioned with the promise of employment after being promised for years that they would be absorbed into the permanent workforce.

“Last year only two were permanently employed out of 60 people. People who were not even working for the municipality got jobs ahead of us,” said Zamikhaya Bavuma, 34, who said he had been working for EMLM for 12 years.

“I have worked here for all these years in hope that I will eventually be hired. We are told with every new budget we will be hired, but nothing ever changes,” said Bavuma.

The night crew said every day they were expected to be at work, without any leave.

“For 365 days a year we have to be here. You cannot be absent for more than two days or you are fired. Last month one of us was fired after not being at work for a day. He did not even get a hearing,” said Bavuma.

He said he felt like a used condom, waiting to be discarded at any time.

“When the powers-that-be wanted the former municipal manager out, we were used to protest. We poured pesticide in buildings as we were told he wanted to get rid of us. We were promised jobs. Now he has gone and we are still here.”

The workers said they had given up on receiving help from the union.

“Before lockdown we were told we would have to work because we are essential workers. We only received two surgical masks and were told to wash them. Our stewards told us it was up to us because they would not be working as they were not equipped with PPE,” said Khayalethu Mazulwane, 54, another member of the crew.

“We earn R2700 a month and sometimes it is even less. Sometimes we get off at 9pm. We do not have transport at times and have to walk home. All those things mean nothing to this municipality, said Mazulwane.

The longest-serving member of the night shift crew, who has been at the municipality for 15 years, preferred not to be identified. He said he had learnt to get with the programme.

“I do not like complaining. The money I get helps buy some basic food. It also helps clear the debts I incur during the month.

“I have seen what happens to people who start complaining here. There is a phrase they use often, ‘Everything has consequences’. I have seen consequences many times,” he said.

EMLM spokesperson Lonwabo Kowa said: The employees in question are EPWP employees and their contracts are renewed on a month-to-month basis. It was agreed with organised labour in 2019 that these contract employees be employed on a permanent basis. A recruitment process ensued and 60 of them succeeded in securing permanent employment. Others were unfortunately not successful.

“According to plan, the next intake was to have been April, but due to the municipality’s financial situation, a moratorium on employment was introduced and all planned appointments have been stalled.

“These are shift workers who work from 4.30 to 9.30pm, which amounts to 35 hours per week. All workers are given days off as per labour regulations and when they have worked on weekends and public holidays, they are entitled to overtime pay.

“Personal Protective Equipment is issued without fail and employees have always been encouraged to make sure that they use it. ”