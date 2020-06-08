EMLM traffic department still closed

As the 90-day exemption for expired drivers’ licences ended on Monday, a number of people who went to renew their licences were disappointed to find the doors of the Enoch Mgijima Local Municipality (EMLM) traffic department closed on Monday.

Sinethemba France from Sterkstroom, who came to renew his Professional Driving Permit said: “I had to drive from Sterkstroom to Molteno and then to Komani because the traffic department in Molteno is also closed. They do not know when the services will be available. It would have been better if we at least knew the correct date. I will have to return to Molteno next week.”

Bongani Mandaba came from Ilinge to renew his licence disk.

Mandaba said: “I heard that they would reopen on Monday, but I have to be back here on the 8th. It will be packed, with long queues and it will be hard to manage social distance. I wish there was an alert about the opening date before I came here.”

EMLM spokesperson Lonwabo Kowa said all municipal offices, including the traffic department, were still closed as the municipality was busy with processes to ensure safety measures for employees and members of the public were in place.

Kowa said the public would be informed when the services would resume, after the municipality had obtained a certificate declaring its offices safe for use, adding that the tentative date for reopening was set for Tuesday, June 9, but this was due to be confirmed before the end of the week.

According to him, the offices have been disinfected and EMLM was awaiting certification that the offices were safe for operation.

“Disinfection began on Saturday and was completed on Tuesday.

“The personal protective equipment will be delivered this Friday (today).”

He said transport department officials were also expected to carry out inspections this week.

The details on how the municipality planned to address the driving test backlog which was already a problem before the lockdown due to staff protests pertaining to payment issues with EMLM, will be shared on Friday (today).

“Those whose learners, drivers and vehicle licences have expired are a priority and details will be shared when the official announcement is made,’’ Kowa added.