“We are not ready,” says principal as pupils sent back home

Grade 12 KwaKomani Comprehensive School pupils were sent back home shortly after arriving at their school this morning, due to water and sanitation problems.

“We are not ready. The SGB members are here and they have identified some of the toilets that are not working and therefore they feel that under these conditions we are not ready. Maybe we have to send the learners back home and tell them when to come back,” principal, Sizwe Mrubata said.

Although the school had received all the required personal protective equipment (PPE), Mrubata said he shared the SGB members’ concerns.

He said the dysfunctional toilets were the primary concern.

Inadequate running water was also a serious challenge for the school. “Running water is not enough because during the day we are short of water here. That is another reason for (the SGB) saying we are not ready.

“We will be sending these pupils back home and try to fix the toilets. We have got our tanks which are not fully operating, maybe we will put some pipes in the tanks,” Mrubata explained.

Pupils who spoke to The Rep before being sent back home had mixed reactions on their first day back at school.

Luvuyo Mnikina stated: “I feel overwhelmed and nervous because coronavirus is no child’s play. I’m really scared, even now wearing this mask I don’t know which risk I am in. I want to be here at school because I want to get on with my education but there is this (coronavirus) problem.”

Sibonisiwe Daweti said: “I am nervous – the problem is some children come from far flung areas and we all meet here without being tested. Only temperature checks and sanitizing of hands is done.”

Asanele Bandeza said: “I’m happy about the reopening of schools. I missed school.”

The pupils would return to school on Friday, June 12, Mrubata said a short while ago.