Fire hits residential area in Komani

A fire destroyed parts of a communal property in Bells Road earlier today and had tenants rushing to rescue their valuables.

Owners of the neighbouring Bells Court quickly moved and managed to prevent the fire from spreading into their property.

When The Rep team arrived at the scene, firefighters in three trucks were battling the blaze.

While some residents managed to save their belongings, others were not so lucky.

Onlookers watched in shock as a woman came across the street screaming and then collapsed on the edge of the road.

Authorities have not yet confirmed the cause of the blaze but people at the scene claimed it was started by a child playing with matches in the property.

