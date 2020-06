A loud bang stunned shoppers at a busy Nonesi Mall in Komani a few hours ago.

It later emerged that a cash-in-transit officer had fired

a gunshot at a young man who then sped off towards the exit.

According to onlookers, the would-be thief was hit in the leg but managed to escape with his life.

Nonesi Mall has confirmed that an incident took place and has been referred to the Mlungisi police.