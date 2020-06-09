Komani residents vent their anger over power outages

Fuming residents of Madeira Park have blockaded the N6 towards Lesseyton with burning tyres demanding answers from the Enoch Mgijima Local Municipality after being without electricity for nearly a week.

The residents say they will keep the road closed until the municipality gives them answers. They say they have been given the runaround for far too long. They were waiting to be addressed by a municipal official, according to police officers at the scene.

Meanwhile, residents of Mlungisi also took to the streets a short while ago, blocking Pambo Street, over power outages. The area has been without electricity for two days, residents say.