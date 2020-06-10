Residents burn tyres, disrupt construction site in Mlungisi

Residents of Victoria Park, Aloevale, Newvale (VAN), New Rest and Nkwanca informal settlement reacted with anger to the erection of temporary structures next to Luvuyo Lerumo High School in Mlungisi earlier today.

The Enoch Mgijima Local Municipality plans to erect about 30 structures to accommodate eRhawutini informal settlement residents who lost their shacks and belongings to a fire last month.

The protestors barricaded Victoria Road with burning tyres, demanding inclusion in the project.

