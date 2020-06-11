‘This is cruelty’: cig makers, NDZ exchange blows in court

The cigarette ban was an act of cruelty designed to beat people into submission.

This was the argument by the Fair Trade Independent Tobacco Association (Fita) before a full bench of the high court in Pretoria on Wednesday. It wants regulations prohibiting the sale of tobacco products under level 4 and 3 of lockdown declared invalid.

Cooperative governance and traditional affairs (Cogta) minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma had an opportunity, through her advocate, Marumo Moerane, to explain why the government was persisting with the ban.

After hearing arguments from both parties, the bench, headed by Gauteng judge president Dunstan Mlambo, reserved judgment on Wednesday afternoon.

In its arguments presented by Arnold Subel, Fita said the government’s temporary ban on the sale of tobacco products was aimed at stopping people smoking, an act of cruelty designed to beat people into submission.

“That’s why we have described this as a sledgehammer to beat people into submission. To force people to immediately go to what they colloquially call ‘cold turkey’ is an act of cruelty,” said Subel.