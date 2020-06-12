Maria Louw High pupils told to stay home after Covid-19 scare

Pupils of Maria Louw High School were told not to go to school today after a staff member had come into contact with a positive Covid-19 person.

Department of Education Chris Hani West assistant director, Madoda Ndembe, said according to the principal, a general assistant at the school had come into close contact with someone who had tested positive for the virus.

Ndembe said the staff member had since received results which came back negative. “The department of health was informed and all staff members will be tested to ascertain pupils return in a conducive environment. Pupils were told to stay at home to ensure that Covid-19 regulations are followed.”

School Governing Body chairperson Adele Hendricks could not be reached for comment.