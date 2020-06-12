Pupils’ plight touches Komani plumbing company

The story of grade 12 pupils of KwaKomani Comprehensive School who missed out on their first day of school since the two-month Covid-19 induced closure because of dysfunctional toilets and no water, touched the owners of a local plumbing company.

“We read The Rep article regarding KwaKomani Comprehensive School and our hearts went out to the children wanting to further their education under these difficult times yet could not because of lack of ablution facilities and water. We love our community and knew that we could assist,” said the owners of The Plumber Man, Juan and Erica van der Walt.

The pair contacted the school and repaired four ablution blocks at their own cost.

“Children are our future and we did the repairs because they should not be prejudiced as it is not their fault,” said Juan.

Principal Sizwe Mrubata and the school governing body (SGB) had taken the decision to send the pupils home on realising that their ablution facilities were in a bad state.

Mrubata said at the time: “We are not ready. The SGB members are here and have identified some of the toilets that are not working and therefore they feel that under these conditions we are not ready. Maybe we have to send the pupils home and tell them when to come back.”

He said the children would return to school today and, thanks to The Plumber Man’s efforts, most grade 12 pupils were back in class.

“They helped us. Our toilets are in good order, everything is fine and that is why the children are back at work. We appreciate their help and that of The Rep,” Mrubata said today.