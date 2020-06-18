Trevor Manuel’s mother dies of Covid-19 days after 94th birthday

“This quote from Mrs Manuel encapsulates the life of activists fighting for change in SA, as well as the harsh and cruel way in which the apartheid regime tried to stop them.

“We salute Mrs Manuel and mothers like her who gave their children to our struggle. But they went beyond giving their offspring, they also joined and supported them. We will be forever grateful to all the Mrs Manuels of our country.”

In 2002, after her son had raised pensions by R50 a month in his budget, Mrs Manuel told the Sunday Times: “When Trevor grew up, there wasn’t much money to spend, but we managed. He only got a shilling pocket money. The best I could give them was their education.”

She said the future finanCoce minister wasn’t much of a saver, preferring to spend his shilling as soon he got it, but he always believed in the value of hard work. “He belonged to the scouts and used to work for a bob a job,” she said.