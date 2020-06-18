EMLM Traffic Department employee tests positive for Covid-19

The Enoch Mgijima Local Municipality (EMLM) traffic department offices will be temporarily closed due to a staff member testing positive for Covid -19.

EMLM spokesperson Lonwabo Kowa indicated in a statement that this was the first confirmed coronavirus case of an employee at the local authority.

“Staff members in the section and those who were in contact with the infected staff member will be tested for the virus. The traffic department offices will be disinfected to ensure the safety of both employees and members of the public.

The infected staff member is currently in quarantine and will receive the required medical care. A date for the re-opening of the offices will be announced next week. The budget and treasury office remains open and all services rendered,” said Kowa