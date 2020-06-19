Covid-19 game-changer drug made in Eastern Cape

The steroid hailed as a major breakthrough around the world in Covid-19 treatment is manufactured and packaged in Port Elizabeth with Aspen Pharmacare — which owns the rights to dexamethasone — outsourcing the manufacturing of the injections to Fresenius Kabi.

The factories for both pharmaceutical giants are situated next to each other in Holland Park near the North End Lake.

The low-cost, widely used steroid treatment reportedly cuts the risk of death by a third for patients on ventilators and a fifth for those on oxygen.

Preliminary results suggest the drug should immediately become standard care for patients with severe cases of the disease, say researchers who led the trials.

However, it has not been peer reviewed and there are no approved treatments or vaccines for Covid-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus.

Aspen group operating officer and responsible pharmacist Lorraine Hill said the company produced injectables and tablets containing dexamethasone around the world.

Aspen owns the rights to the product in multiple markets across the globe.

She said the drug was not complicated to manufacture and was manufactured by Fresenius Kabi in Port Elizabeth for Aspen.

“However, it is potent and hence requires specialised manufacturing practices and containment facilities.”

She said the daily cost on the single exit pricing was R90 a day.

Asked how much of the drug Aspen could produce in a week, she said this was still being assessed.

“If there is demand we will do what we can to respond accordingly.