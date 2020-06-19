Eastern Cape premier throws his weight behind draft Appropriation Bill

Eastern Cape premier Oscar Mabuyane has made contributions to the debate on the Appropriation Bill and has come out in full support of it.

He was speaking on Thursday during the National Council of Province’s debate on the draft bill.

Mabuyane said provincial government had already reprioritised R307m of the travel and subsistence budget of all departments and redirected it to the department of health to assist in the fight against the pandemic.

This was in line with what the bill hoped to achieve, which was to deal effectively with the allocation and specific spending of government funds.

He also called for the finalisation of the Equitable Share Formula Review process which should take into account the cost of development in rural provinces to really advance the developmental agenda of government, particularly huge infrastructure backlogs.

He said when the Appropriation Bill was planned and budgeted for, the equitable share component was R85bn in the Eastern Cape.