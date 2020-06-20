Sports Minister Nathi Mthethwa has put the brakes on Cricket South Africa’s planned 3TeamCricket tournament that’s set to take place on June 27.

Speaking at Friday’s Parliamentary Sports Portfolio committee meeting that included CSA’s president Chris Nenzani‚ vice-president Beresford Williams and acting chief executive officer Dr Jacques Faul‚ Mthethwa said CSA jumped the gun as the tournament hasn’t been approved by his department.

On Tuesday‚ Cricket South Africa announced a three-team cricket tournament consisting of eight players across three teams who’ll play simultaneously at SuperSport Park. CSA had indicated they still needed government’s approval‚ even though as a non-contact sport‚ cricket has been granted a return to training and playing.

Cricket ground to a halt in early March because of the novel coronavirus (Covid-19)‚ but by the time tournaments were stopped‚ the season was nearly at an end.

“You did come to us and cricket has been working very well with us‚ but while your request for June 27 has been processed‚ it hasn’t been approved‚” Mthethwa said.

“There are things we need to do and there are ongoing consultations with the Department of Health. People are being tested and we would want the details of that if there’s an indication of any player who has tested positive.

“We are still processing it‚ so it mustn’t be put as if it is approved because it will pass here if it is approved.”

