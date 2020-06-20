The Rep office temporarily closed until July 1

Due to one of our staff members testing positive for Covid-19, The Rep office will remain closed until July 1.

The staff member concerned had been in contact with a Covid-19 positive person, and immediately underwent tests and self-isolated until results were confirmed positive.

Precautionary measures have been taken and all staff will be working from home.

The premises were cleaned last week by a professional team and a certificate issued.

The office will remain closed until July 1 as an extra precaution to ensure the safety of our staff. Mandatory temperature checks on arrival, hand sanitising, face-masks, social distancing, and all strict protocols were and will continue to be followed by all staff.

The health and safety of our staff is a top priority. Should the opening date change the public will be notified. Management team, The Rep. For inquiries please use the following contact details: