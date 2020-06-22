Jacob Zuma’s followers to gather at Joburg hotel to support him during his trial

Loyal Jacob Zuma followers are expected to gather at a Johannesburg hotel in a show of support for the former president when he appears in the Pietermaritzburg High Court on Tuesday.

The gathering at the Booysens Hotel and Conference Centre in Johannesburg comes as Covid-19 cases hit 97,302 and 1,903 deaths as of Sunday.

Under new regulations for level 3, conferences and meetings for business purposes are permitted in line with restrictions on gatherings.

Speaking on behalf of Zuma’s supporters, MK Veteran’s Carl Niehaus told TimesLIVE supporters from other provinces were encouraged to hold similar gatherings while adhering to the lockdown regulations.

Niehaus said social distancing, the wearing of masks and the size of the gathering, which will be strictly limited to 50 people, would be observed.