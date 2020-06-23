BREAKING | Buffalo City mayor in self-solation after councillor tests positive for Covid-19

Buffalo City Metro (BCM) mayor Xola Pakati has gone into self-Isolation after a councillor tested positive for Covid-19.

BCM spokesperson Samkelo Ngwenya said Pakati “was comforted by the fact that the councillor communicated with him regarding the results”.

“The protocol on contact tracing will be undertaken on all the people the councillor had contact with in order to ensure that they too go into self-isolation and undergo screening and testing. This is essential for the control of the virus,” Ngwenya added.

Pakati will go for testing on Tuesday and the public will be made aware of the results as soon as they are available.

“He will continue to execute his duties while waiting for the results. With effect from today [Tuesday], the East London City Hall will be closed until tomorrow (Wednesday) to allow urgent sanitising and deep cleaning of the building,” said Ngwenya.

By Sandiso Phaliso – DispatchLive