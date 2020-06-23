Jacob Zuma ‘risked his life’ to attend court, says defence advocate Muzi Sikhakhane

In the past the defence team was accused of adopting a “Stalingrad approach” — launching many court applications to delay the start of the corruption trial — while the state has always said it was ready to proceed.

Sikhakhane told the court on Tuesday that Downer kept shifting the goalposts when he had stated no less than seven times since 2018, when the charges were reinstated against Zuma, that the state was ready to proceed.

“I have had to read 3,000 to 4,000 pages of documentation to accommodate a state prosecutor who has said more than seven times that the state is ready to proceed, but now he wants to change the timetable,” he said.

Downer argued that the state was made to look like the “bad boy” when the defence had only requested further particulars on June 19.

He said the proceedings began in 2006, but Zuma’s team started to debate the merits of the case only now.

Downer explained that he could not commit to a pretrial certification date in August as the Covid-19 pandemic had even delayed the request for further particulars.

The forensic team working on the matter was quarantined for 14 days.

Downer said the state could also not commit to a trial date in October as it had many international witnesses on its witness list and there was uncertainty about when travel bans would be lifted.

“When we set targets and dates, we take chances and events overtake it and we don’t keep promises. I don’t want to over-promise and underdeliver,” he said.

Pillay adjourned the matter to September 8 as a holding date.

Meanwhile, Zuma’s co-accused, French-based arms maker Thales, plans to bring a civil review application for clarity on the racketeering charges against it.

Zuma is accused of receiving an annual bribe of R500,000 from Thales for protection from an investigation into the controversial multibillion-rand arms deal.

The alleged bribe was facilitated by Zuma’s former financial adviser‚ Schabir Shaik.

By Nivashni Nair – TimesLive