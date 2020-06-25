EMLM Budget and Treasury office temporarily closed

Locals are encouraged to make municipal payments at Easypay outlets following the announcement of a Covid-19 positive case at the Enoch Mgijima Local Municipality (EMLM) Budget and Treasury (Finance) office.

EMLM spokesperson Lonwabo Kowa said an employee had tested positive for the virus and the office would be temporarily closed as of today, June 25, to ensure the safety of employees and customers.

“Fumigation of the building will be done this weekend. Other staff members from the department and those who had contact with the infected member will be tested for Covid-19. While the office remains closed, customers can still make account payments using bank deposits and EFT.

Customers can pay at all our Easypay outlets (Woolworths, Ackermans, Checkers and Pick n’ Pay). Please use your account number as a reference number when paying. The municipal account number is 62438159809, Branch code 210920, FNB Cheque Acc.”

Kowa said the traffic department also remains closed after a case was recently reported. “Dates for reopening offices will be communicated in due course,” he said.