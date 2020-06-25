EC constable’s grieving family demand answers after shock virus death

The family of a police officer who died of Covid-19 is demanding answers from St Mary’s Private Hospital after she initially tested negative for the virus.

Zandile Nakani, 39, a constable at Madeira Police station in Mthatha, was buried last week.

Her older sister, Ntombizanele Nakani-Poswa, said Nakani tested negative after being admitted to the hospital on May 19 but was placed in a ward with a patient who had Covid-19.

The family was shocked to hear Nakani had been transferred to the hospital’s intensive care unit (ICU) and a second test showed she had contracted the coronavirus.

“They are not explaining how she ended up with Covid-19 and died from it,” said the grieving sibling.

“They must tell me what happened. As the Nakani family, we need an explanation from the hospital.”