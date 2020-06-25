Social media ‘gossip’ drives Covid-positive Benoni teacher to set herself on fire

He said his wife woke up that morning around 4am and went to the kitchen while everybody in the house was still asleep. He and their 17-year-old son went to check if she was fine before they went back to bed.

“After a while we realised there was something burning. I ran to her isolation room. It was locked. I broke the door open and found her in flames.

“I immediately took a blanket and tried to put out the fire until my brave eight-year-old child ran to fetch a bucket of water which she emptied on her mom in an attempt to rescue her.”

While waiting for paramedics, the principal said, he tried to calm his wife.

“She was painfully sobbing. She got up and took a heater and held it tight. I ran again and removed it from her. She was hallucinating, my heart broke and I felt so helpless. I held her and watched her till the paramedic arrived and rushed her to hospital.”

He said his wife tested positive for the virus two weeks ago after coming back from a meeting at a school in Daveyton where she is a teacher.

“It was on May 26 when she came back sick from work and we thought it was flu. She went to the doctors before she tested positive the next day.”

The principal said his wife did not display any further symptoms of the virus while in isolation.