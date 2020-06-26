Court orders tobacco ban to stay in place: ‘Cigarettes are not essential’

“The application by Fair-Trade Independent Tobacco Association is dismissed.”

With these words, the high court ruled on Friday that the sale of tobacco products would remain banned under the government’s lockdown regulations.

Fita had taken the government to court, challenging the ongoing ban on tobacco and related products. The government had opposed the court application relying largely on the negative health implications of smoking.

The three judges hearing the case said in their judgment: “Many products and services were prohibited during the lockdown in so far as they were defined as non-essential.