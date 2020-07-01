Council speaker’s death shocks Engcobo community

Engcobo Local Municipality is mourning the death of council speaker Skosana Mbolo whose passing came after a short illness.

A statement issued by the municipality indicated that Mbolo’s “untimely passing” at his home on Tuesday evening came as a shock with the local authority sending condolences to his family.

“Councillor Skosana Mbolo is one of the long serving councillors, with 20 years of unbroken service in local government and to the Engcobo community as he joined the Engcobo council in 2000. He has served in four councils as a portfolio head for infrastructure, speaker, chief whip and speaker respectively. During his tenure as a councillor, he diligently displayed wisdom and patriotism in serving the needs of his community. On behalf of the council, the municipality and entire community, we send our deepest condolences to his wife, children and family.”

Engcobo Local Municipality mayor Siyabulela Zangqa said details of Mbolo’s memorial service and funeral “will be communicated in due course”.