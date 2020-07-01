Principal of Eastern Cape school where 200 pupils tested positive airlifted to hospital

Mbana’s wife Nombini told TimesLIVE that her husband was tested along with pupils at his school last week, but his results were delayed.

“He started with flu symptoms and then got gravely ill. On Monday we took him to our private doctor and his results came back this afternoon positive,” she said.

“The family still remains hopeful that he will fight this. We request privacy during this difficult time.”

She said she will need to be tested as well.

The school has 1,800 pupils. The remainder of the grades are expected to return on Monday – but there have been calls for the reopening to be postponed to August 3.

Mbana earlier insisted that the outbreak was due to 51 pupils who returned to school while infected – but the national health department believes the school did not follow proper sanitation and screening protocols.

By Mpumzi Zuzile – DispatchLive