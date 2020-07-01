Eastern Cape premier sends an SOS to Ramaphosa: our healthcare system is overwhelmed

Publicly admitting for the first time that the Eastern Cape health department was struggling to cope with the high number of Covid-19 confirmed cases, premier Oscar Mabuyane on Tuesday said he had asked President Cyril Ramaphosa for help.

He has requested that SA National Defence Force medical staff be deployed to the Eastern Cape to help it fight the spread of Covid-19.

Concerns have been raised that the province, which had been expected to reach its coronavirus peak around September, had peaked too early, with health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize warning citizens to brace for a storm.

In another shocking revelation, health superintendent-general Dr Thobile Mbengashe said they desperately needed 3,000 ICU beds by September.

As it stands, the provincial government would not be able to cope with the expected surge in new infections.

The Eastern Cape had 26,195 confirmed cases, 397 deaths and 12,824 recoveries at the time of writing on Tuesday afternoon.