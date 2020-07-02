Probe still under way into test samples found on side of road

Investigations into how 80 Covid-19 samples ended up on the side of the road near East London are still ongoing.

Health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize has called on the courier company outsourced to transport the samples to be fired.

Responding to questions on the matter, the National Health Laboratory Service’s Mzi Gcukumana said: “Please note that the matter is still under investigation.”

A passerby on Monday discovered dozens of samples discarded alongside the N2 between King William’s Town and East London.

On Tuesday, Gcukumana said the NHLS had deployed nurses to the Eastern Cape to collect fresh samples from the suspected Covid-19 patients whose tests were lost in transit.

He said the bulk of the samples were for coronavirus testing.

“The NHLS courier services in this area are outsourced to Gibela Trade and Invest.

“Gibela Trade and Invest is therefore responsible for sample transportation between health facilities and laboratories.

“The NHLS has reported the incident to the police and requested a full report from the courier on what caused the incident,” Gcukuamana said.

On Twitter, Mkhize said the incident was disappointing and he asked that the “services of the company be suspended”.

“We cannot have this type of negligence. We are grateful to those who spotted and reported this matter,” Mkhize said.

Mkhize said more reinforcements would be sent to the province and would monitor the progress being made.

Meanwhile, the courier company has suggested the kits “fell off” the bakkie in which they were being transported.

The NHLS said on Wednesday that an “initial report from the courier states the canvas cover on the bakkie had opened without the driver realising it.

“Further investigations will take place and the NHLS will take the appropriate legal action against the supplier.”

The lab service said it was “perturbed by the incident”.

The Eastern Cape has 27,686 confirmed Covid-19 cases while 14,081 people have recovered and 422 died as of Tuesday.

During a media briefing on Tuesday, Premier Oscar Mabuyane conceded the health department was overwhelmed and had requested national government to deploy the medical team of the South African National Defence Force to assist the province. — Additional reporting by Naledi Shange

By Nomazima Nkosi – HeraldLive