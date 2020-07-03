EXPLAINER | No more cash for UIF Covid-19 Ters fund

The department of employment and labour has no alternative funding measures for companies and employees who require funding under level 3 lockdown.

This comes as payouts and applications for the Temporary Employer/Employee Relief Scheme (Ters) have closed.

The grant was introduced at the start of the Covid-19 lockdown on March 26 to assist employees and companies who lost income due to the halting of most economic activities.

Employment and labour minister Thulas Nxesi said as of June 24, the scheme had paid R8.4bn to 149,120 employers on behalf of over 2 million employees.

This is what you need to know:

Relief measures for employees with pay cuts

Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF) spokesperson Makhosonke Buthelezi told TimesLIVE that there are no alternative measures to assist companies that will remain closed under level 3 lockdown as Ters was only meant to provide relief during the hard lockdown.

From fraud allegations to faulty systems – how the UIF Covid-19 relief fund made headlines

Labour and employment minister Thulas Nxesi said some companies would be investigated for allegedly pocketing payouts meant for employees NEWS 3 days ago