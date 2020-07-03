Latest Covid-19 statistics in South Africa

Minister of Health, Dr Zwelini Mkhize release the latest Covid-19 statistics last night.
As of 02 July 2020, the cumulative number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Africa is 168 061
Case Data
|Province
|Total cases for 2 July 2020
|Percentage total
|Eastern Cape
|30603
|18,2
|Free State
|1886
|1,1
|Gauteng
|49937
|29,7
|KwaZulu-Natal
|11669
|6,9
|Limpopo
|1286
|0,8
|Mpumalanga
|1478
|0,9
|North West
|4788
|2,8
|Northern Cape
|573
|0,3
|Western Cape
|65841
|39,2
|Unknown
|0
|0,0
|Total
|168061
|100,0
Testing Data
1 706 127 tests have been completed in total of which 39 188 new tests are reported.
Reported Deaths and Recoveries
Regrettably, we report a further 95 COVID-19 related deaths- 12 from Eastern Cape, 38 from Gauteng, 16 from KwaZulu Natal and 29 from Western Cape.
This brings the total deaths to 2844 .
We wish to express our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the health care workers who treated the deceased.
The mortality rate is 1,7%
The number of recoveries is 81 999, which translates to a recovery rate of 48,8%
The provincial breakdown is as follows:
|Province
|Deaths
|Recoveries
|Eastern Cape
|451
|15843
|Free State
|9
|386
|Gauteng
|282
|12957
|KwaZulu Natal
|152
|4111
|Limpopo
|10
|570
|Mpumalanga
|7
|520
|North West
|7
|865
|Northern Cape
|1
|232
|Western Cape
|1925
|46515
|Total
|2844
|81999
