R1.5bn extra as Ramaphosa keeps 20,000 soldiers on the streets

President Cyril Ramaphosa will employ 20,000 soldiers in the fight against Covid-19 until the end of September.

“Expenditure expected to be incurred for this extension is R1.5bn,” parliament said in confirming Ramaphosa’s decision.

In a statement issued on Thursday night, parliament said Rampahosa had written to National Assembly speaker Thandi Modise and National Council of Provinces chairperson Amos Masondo on June 30 over the decision to extend the employment of the 20,000 SANDF members from June 27 until the end of September.

The deployment is significantly smaller than the 76,000 who were deployed for a 3-month posting in April.