BREAKING: Under-fire BCM city manager tests positive for Covid-19 amid move to suspend him

Just a day before council is expected to decide whether to suspend him or not, embattled Buffalo City Metro city manager Andile Sihlahla has tested positive for Covid-19.

This was confirmed on Monday night by mayor Xola Pakati, who is sympathetic to Sihlahla.

Corporate services head Bob Naidoo has also tested positive while councillors Zukiswa Mankayi and Gideon Norexe died last week.

Pakati said Luyanda Mbula has been appointed as the acting city manager while Sihlahla is in isolation.

Sihlahla was given until Tuesday to motivate by why he should not be suspended for the city’s poor audit opinion and an internal report, which apparently which is damning report against him.

It is not clear whether him testing positive will halt the plans to suspend him at Wednesday’s special council meeting or not.In a statement, Pakati wished Sihlahla and Naidoo a speedy recovery.

“These senior officials of the municipality join a long list of councillors and officials who have tested positive for the virus. We wish them well as they go to quarantine and fight the virus.

“We have already spoken to the department of health for a full activation of the protocol of contact tracing,” he said, passing his condolences to the Norexe and Mankayi families.

Pakati said the city had full confidence in Mbula to hold the fort.

“This is a critical time in the institution as we are transitioning into the new financial year and we believe that Mr Mbula will properly steer the institution well while the city manager is fighting the virus,” he said.

Pakati urged residents to practise good personal hygiene, wear mask when in public and maintain physical distance.

By Mkhululi Ndamase – DispatchLive