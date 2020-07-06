EMLM narrowly escapes being dissolved

“They came back to get some of his remains today which they left on Saturday, including pieces of his skull and forefeet.”

These were the words of an emotional Mlungisi resident, Mandisa Homo, who described her family’s trauma following the burning to death of her cousin on Friday evening.

Homo said the life of her cousin, Lungile Homo, who lived alone in a rented shack in Mangcu Street, New Bright, could have been saved had the police and fire brigade arrived timeously on the night of the ordeal.

“I heard about the incident on Saturday morning. I live two streets away from Lungile’s place. The residents who tried to put out the fire worked tirelessly throughout the night, but could not manage it. They called the police but phones were not answered. My other cousins and some residents walked to the Mlungisi police station to ask for assistance where they were told there were no drivers. The fire brigade line was also unanswered and flames burned throughout the night until Saturday morning. Some residents were monitoring the fire so it did not spread to other rooms in the yard in which he rented.”

Homo said the family was not happy with the way the authorities failed to handle an emergency which resulted in the loss of a life.

“We got help through my aunt who phoned a police officer who lives in the surrounding villages. Police only arrived around 10am on Saturday and there were still flames. At this point no one knew whether Lungile had been in the shack when it caught fire. Upon arrival and after the fire had been put out, they looked through the debris and he had burnt completely, only his bones remained.

“On Monday, we were called to the site of the incident where we were informed that some of his bones had been left behind by mistake. They mentioned some pieces of his skull and foot bones, which showed incompetence on the side of the forensics department.”

She said there had been many complaints about the Mlungisi police station staff from other residents who needed help, but could not get it due to “petty” reasons.

Homo maintained that the police station was useless to residents and therefore should be shut down if it was not there to help the people it should.

Resident Lulama Mdatyulwa, who alerted neighbours about the fire, said there was no water coming from the tap that night.

“The residents took our stored water to try defuse the flames, but we ran out before we could do that. We started using soil and swept the whole yard clean, but the fire raged on. At that point we were not sure whether Lungile had been in his shack or not. We were all shocked when the police arrived and found his remains there.”

Mdatyulwa, who has screenshots of calls made to the police and the Enoch Mgijima fire brigade, said all calls were unanswered, which frustrated everyone.

“When some residents decided to go to the Mlungisi police station to report the fire they were turned away by staff for wearing sleeping gear and not wearing masks. How do you turn down people during an emergency situation which has now cost someone’s life?” she asked.

Mdatyulwa said the water outages in the area were a norm that residents had got used to, but they could not get used to losing a neighbour in a fire that could have been put out had there been water.

Komani police spokesperson captain Namhla Mdleleni confirmed the incident, indicating the police had opened an inquest docket

“It is alleged that community members were awakened because of a burning shack. When the police arrived at the scene they found the remains of the deceased. A case was opened. There is no indication what may have caused the fire and police are still investigating.”

Reacting to questions about the way community members were treated at the Mlungisi police station, Mdleleni said anyone who had allegations against the police was welcome to submit a written statement for investigation.

Enoch Mgijima Local Municipality spokesperson Lonwabo Kowa said the unfortunate incident took place when the control room staff were in quarantine due to Covid-19.

“It is sad that a life was lost due to a fire and we send condolences to the family and loved ones. It is unfortunate that the fire took place when staff members at the control room were quarantined due to the corona virus. We urge people to make use of the Chris Hani District Municipality customer care number 0800100100 while the fire department at the local authority is closed.