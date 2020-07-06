Protesters tired of ‘izinyoka’

Newvale residents recently barricaded Dahlia Street with burning tyres in a protest against illegal electricity connections.

Speaking to The Rep, resident Noluvuyo Mshekisi said wires and cables ran through a field from Aloe T informal settlement to poles in the area, causing an overload which resulted in power outages. “We have reported this matter several times to the municipality, but it is still not resolved. This problem has been going on for five years and previous mayors were also informed about this, including Sisisi Tolashe. We thought, since she grew up in Komani, our problem would be solved, but nothing was done. Our councillor, Bulelani Mgoqi, is also aware. Instead we heard that Aloe T residents had a video of our councillor assisting with these illegal connections.”

Mshekisi said the area recently experienced a power outage which lasted for a week. She said community members had visited the mayor’s office to demand answers and solutions to the problem. “The situation is a problem, especially around this time. June and July are the worst months and our electricity regularly goes on and off. Aloe T has about 500 shacks. This is unfair because we pay for electricity while they (Aloe T residents) get it free. We do not want to fight because those are our brothers and sisters, but we want our electricity.”

Mshekisi said no municipal official had arrived during the protest this week, adding that the crowd was tear-gassed and dispersed by the police.

Enoch Mgijima Local Municipality (EMLM) spokesperson Lonwabo Kowa said illegal connections were widespread in EMLM, Newvale being one of the worst-hit areas. “Aloe-T residents were responsible for most of the illegal connections in Newvale . The issue is known by the municipality. Numerous meetings were held and the ward councillor, Bulelani Mgoqi, has held awareness campaigns on the impact of illegal connections and tampering with electricity infrastructure. Municipal technicians have disconnected the illegal connections in Newvale but izinyoka keep making clandestine connections.”

Kowa indicated that a temporary plan aimed at providing electricity for Aloe-T was in place. “This would mean that each household, including Aloe-T, will pay for electricity. This is at its preliminary planning stage, but currently there are no funds available. The permanent solution is the installation of smart metre boxes by the municipality. The project was to begin in April, but was stalled by lockdown. Illegal connections are one of the main challenges of EMLM as millions are lost monthly due to stolen electricity. We again appeal to communities to be vigilant and report any illegal connections and tampering,” said Kowa