Veterinarian’s family appoint investigators

In August 2018 a helicopter carrying a Port Elizabeth veterinarian, Dr George Snyman, crashed at the Thaba Thala Game Reserve near Sterkstroom, resulting in the death of the doctor.

As is customary in such events, the accident was investigated by the South African Civil Aviation Authority (SACAA) who found that one of the main rotor blades of the helicopter had been struck by a projectile or bullet from an unknown source.

The family of the deceased has appointed the specialist aviation and crime division of Mike Bolhuis Specialised Security Services (SSS) to investigate further and investigators recently visited the accident site. They will be working in close conjunction with the police and the SACAA.

The investigation will be led by ex police colonel Luke Enslin (082-22 5821; luke.enslin@gmail.com), head of the SSS serious and violent crime division and SSS pilot and lead aviation investigator Wouter Botes (082-769 1389; lugvaart@gmail.com).