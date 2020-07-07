Covid-19, diabetes and testing: Here’s what you need to know

There are more than 4.5-million South Africans living with diabetes, a condition which has become the main focus in the Western Cape in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The numbers

On Monday, in his weekly newsletter, President Cyril Ramaphosa said the number of diabetics in SA doubled between 2017 and 2020. He urged South Africans to protect elderly family members, particularly those with comorbidities, by avoiding social visits until the Covid-19 pandemic is over.

Margot McCumisky of Diabetes SA told TimesLIVE on Tuesday that of the 4.5-million diabetics, about 1.5-million are pre-diabetic.

Testing

McCumisky said not enough awareness is raised around diabetes in SA.

She said although more tests were done between 2017 and 2020, after the International Diabetes Federation warned that cases of diabetes would more than double on the continent, more can still be done.

“There have been more tests done but not enough. People remain undiagnosed because a simple glucose test, which can be done on the spot, isn’t done.”

Undiagnosed diabetes risk

McCumisky said contracting Covid-19 with undiagnosed diabetes could be life-threatening.

“A lot of people walk around for years with diabetes remaining undiagnosed because a lot of the symptoms can be written off as other things. Not everyone has all the symptoms.”

Covid-19 in the Western Cape

SA’s Covid-19 epicentre, the Western Cape, is intensifying its fight against the disease among diabetic patients.

On Thursday last week, provincial head of health Dr Keith Cloete said patients who test positive for Covid-19 who are obese will undergo a mandatory diabetes test.

Times Select reported that 45.7% of the first 5,136 diabetic Covid-19 patients were admitted to hospital. The rate of admissions was significantly lower among non-diabetic patients at about 10%.

Cloete said the mortality rate among diabetic Covid-19 patients was 45%, which is almost double the 25% average.

Diabetes and testing McCumisky said Diabetes SA has received an influx of calls from concerned diabetics since the beginning of March. She has advised most to maintain a good diet and make sure their blood sugar levels are controlled to aid recovery. On Monday, Lancet Laboratories said their capacity has been overloaded with requests from health-care workers, hospital inpatients and high risk patients with comorbidities among other diseases. Pathology practice Pathcare told TimesLIVE it would narrow its Covid-19 tests to patients who are at greater risk to save testing kits.

By Cebelihle Bhengu – TimesLIVE