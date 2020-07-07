President sends military to bolster Eastern Cape virus response

Seventy-five South African National Defence Force (SANDF) military health services personnel have been deployed to hospitals across the Eastern Cape to help fight the spread of Covid-19, Premier Oscar Mbuyane announced on Tuesday. They include 20 medical specialists to support the health department.

Mabuyane said President Cyril Ramaphosa had granted the province’s leadership request to deploy the military “to reinforce our frontline forces”.

The SANDF members will be deployed to the four hotspot areas of Nelson Mandela Metro, Buffalo City Metro, OR Tambo district and Chris Hani district