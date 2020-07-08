Back-to-school dates havoc could ‘ruin whole year’

A number of former model C schools took to social media and sent communication to parents, stating they were given permission to deviate from the return dates.

A Facebook post on the Cambridge High School page stated: “Those schools that had applied to phase in grades gradually have been given the permission to continue the process.”

A letter issued by Selborne Primary said the “current media storm about returning to school is very much about the lack of adequate PPE and sanitisation facilities”.

“There are a great many schools in our country that are not ready and will not cope with the influx of pupils. As it stands, Selborne Primary is ready in terms of PPE and sanitisation facilities,” the letter said.

For schools in the lower quintiles, such as Makhazi Public School outside East London, it is clear there is still a long way to go.

The school is yet to receive water tanks and water and the toilets are unsafe.

School governing body member Mxolisi Mbityi said: “Our top priority is to try to save the academic year. However with all this up and down and shifting of dates, the academic year is looking bleak. I don’t know if it can be saved.

“We opened on June 8, as prescribed by the department, but we soon discovered a positive (Covid-19) case at the school. The school then had to close to test the affected people and allow for decontamination. The closure of the school obviously had an effect on academic learning, and our programme had to change.”