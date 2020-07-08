EC health department puts brakes on medical motorbikes

The use of 100 motorbikes to transport patients in Covid-hit Eastern Cape has been put on hold because the provincial health committee has raised questions about the R10.2m tender to supply the vehicles.

Provincial health spokesperson Siyanda Manana told Times Select that if stakeholders did not reach an agreement, “we will have no option but to reconsider our decision”.

Three weeks ago, health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize, health MEC Sindiswa Gomba and premier Oscar Mabuyane announced the use of 100 motorbikes to help transport rural patients.

Fabkomp, in King William’s Town, was awarded a R10.2m tender to supply the specially adapted vehicles, which ferry patients seated or lying down in a sidecar. The covered, waterproof motorbikes were to be sent in the province’s rural areas.

They were scorned on social media, with people querying the type of care that would be delivered by personnel and whether they would be able to navigate rural roads.

Questions about the cost of the vehicles were also raised.