SA latest Covid-19 Statistics – 08 July 2020

SA Minister of Health, Dr. Zwelini Mkhize released the latest statistics last night. A cumulative total of 215 855 confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Africa have been reported.

Case Data



Province Total cases for 7 July 2020 Percentage total Eastern Cape 40401 18,7 Free State 3034 1,4 Gauteng 71488 33,1 KwaZulu-Natal 16743 7,8 Limpopo 1950 0,9 Mpumalanga 2353 1,1 North West 6842 3,2 Northern Cape 888 0,4 Western Cape 72156 33,4 Unknown 0 0,0 Total 215855 100,0

Testing Data

1 907 532 tests have been completed in total of which 43 421 new tests are reported

Reported Deaths and Recoveries

Regrettably, we report a further 192 COVID-19 related deaths- 15 from Limpopo, 22 from KwaZulu Natal, 36 from Eastern Cape, 44 from Western Cape and 75 from Gauteng.

This brings the total deaths to 3 502.

We convey our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the health care workers who treated the deceased

The number of recoveries is 102 299, which translates to a recovery rate of 47,4%

The provincial breakdown is as follows:



Province Deaths Recoveries Eastern Cape 564 22022 Free State 19 528 Gauteng 478 19779 KwaZulu Natal 205 4890 Limpopo 42 665 Mpumalanga 7 668 North West 36 1335 Northern Cape 6 237 Western Cape 2145 52175 Total 3502 102299

