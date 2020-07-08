SA latest Covid-19 Statistics – 08 July 2020

Rep Reporter
Graphic supplied by the SA Department of Health

SA Minister of Health, Dr. Zwelini Mkhize released the latest statistics last night. A cumulative total of 215 855 confirmed COVID-19 cases in South Africa have been reported.

Case Data

Province Total cases for 7 July 2020 Percentage total
Eastern Cape 40401 18,7
Free State 3034 1,4
Gauteng 71488 33,1
KwaZulu-Natal 16743 7,8
Limpopo 1950 0,9
Mpumalanga 2353 1,1
North West 6842 3,2
Northern Cape 888 0,4
Western Cape 72156 33,4
Unknown 0 0,0
Total 215855 100,0

 

Testing Data
1 907 532 tests have been completed in total of which 43 421 new tests are reported

 

Reported Deaths and Recoveries

Regrettably, we report a further 192 COVID-19 related deaths- 15 from Limpopo, 22 from KwaZulu Natal, 36 from Eastern Cape, 44 from Western Cape and 75 from Gauteng.

This brings the total deaths to 3 502.

We convey our condolences to the loved ones of the departed and thank the health care workers who treated the deceased

The number of recoveries is 102 299, which translates to a recovery rate of 47,4%

 

The provincial breakdown is as follows:

Province Deaths Recoveries
Eastern Cape 564 22022
Free State 19 528
Gauteng 478 19779
KwaZulu Natal 205 4890
Limpopo 42 665
Mpumalanga 7 668
North West 36 1335
Northern Cape 6 237
Western Cape 2145 52175
Total 3502 102299

 

