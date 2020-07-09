Zondo commission has cost us R700m and counting

“I said the principle is wrong, the economy is down.”

Skosana also claimed that as a result of their discussions, the commission vacated the private sector premises that it rented and moved to a government building in the Joburg city centre, where it does not pay any rent. This is part of what reduced their costs from R240m, he said.

“The fees are staggering,” he said about the costs of the commission, “But we have not approved any cent more than what they were getting and asked the state attorney to be firm on the hours …”

Skosana told MPs that the commission’s main cost drivers were investigations and its legal component.

On average, the commission spent R18m a month on investigations. The money is used to compensate investigators and for the systems they use in their investigations, including licences.

“Where the money has run dry is in investigations. The R42m being asked is to sustain investigations,” he said responding to EFF MP Mbuyiseni Ndlozi, who wanted details on the costs.

“Is there any fat that was supposed to have been cut? Everybody is tightening his or her belt. We can’t be funding an institution without transparency as to what the cost drivers driving the high costs are in that institution,” justice portfolio committee chairperson Bulelani Magwanishe had asked the department.

While Skosana told MPs the commission had requested an additional R42m for investigations, he later told Times Select the department could only give them R30m.

Magwanishe said the committee would like more information on: the scale being used to pay senior counsel; how much they were earning a day; why the commission used a private sector building when there was state accommodation?

“We want transparency. We want to know how the money has been used and why the costs have been escalating. We want to know why private sector buildings were used when we have accommodation as government. If we are tightening our belts, all of us must do that.”

The commission has been sitting for almost two years and its lifespan was extended to March 2021.

Andisiwe Makinana – TimesLIVE