Obesity could push up need for ventilators as SA heads towards peak

Many scientists say obesity increases your risk of death if you contract Covid-19, yet others say this isn’t yet proven.

What they now know for sure, however, is that those with obesity are far more likely to need a ventilator, which means it is crucial for countries with high obesity prevalence (above 40%) to be prepared.

SA’s obesity levels are far above the global average, which makes the latest report from two New York hospitals especially relevant.

Authors from Weill Cornell Medicine set out to “study the association between obesity and outcomes among a diverse cohort of 1,687 persons hospitalised with confirmed Covid-19 at two New York City hospitals”.