Brace yourself: Load-shedding to return from noon

The South African power utility, Eskom, has put out a statement that load-shedding will be making a return today from 12pm.

In the statement, the energy provider said it will be implementing stage two countrywide from noon till 10pm.

The latest round of blackouts is caused by an increase in plant breakdowns which exceeded 300MW generating capacity, according to the statement.

“Five generation units were been taken off the greed including last night and this morning, a breakdown at the Matimba power station has today resulted in the need for load-shedding”, read the statement.

People are advised to go to the Eskom website to get their respective area schedules.