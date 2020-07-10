Gauteng premier David Makhura tests positive for Covid-19

Gauteng premier David Makhura has tested positive for Covid-19.

In a statement on Friday, Makhura said he developed mild symptoms on Wednesday. On Thursday, he decided to self-quarantine and test for Covid-19.

“Today, [Friday], I received my test results confirming I have tested positive for Covid-19. I am now in self-isolation, in line with the World Health Organisation protocols, and will work from home over the next 14 days while monitoring my health.

“Given the fact that I only have mild symptoms, I will continue to ensure the provincial executive council and provincial coronavirus command council respond adequately to weather the storm of the pandemic in order to save more lives,” Makhura said.

He said MECs would later on Friday provide a weekly update on Covid-19.

“The primary focus of our response is to limit the number of infections and save more lives.

“We must double our efforts because Gauteng is once again the epicentre of Covid-19.

“I wish to appeal to all the people of Gauteng to continue playing their part in observing the golden rules of washing their hands regularly, wearing a mask and practising physical distancing,” Makhura said.

By Nomahlubi Jordaan – TimesLIVE