Family of 10 living in rondavel

It has been a long wait for help for a Kugqebenya, Lady Frere, family which lost its home after it was destroyed by a fire.

Kolekile Matiwane, 56, said his family of 10 had been leaving in a rondavel for a month, as promises for help from the municipality have not materialised.

According to Matiwane the house burnt on June 3 after his youngest child accidentally set it alight, destroying almost everything the family owned.

“Clothes, furniture, documents…all gone. The children have lost their school uniforms and we only have this structure left to our name,” he said.

The distraught parent said officials from Chris Hani Disaster Management had come to assess the family’s situation, but it had since been quiet.

“We did not hear from them for close to a month after the fire. There were at least people from the department of social development who gave us some necessities.

“They were supposed to come on Monday, but that was postponed. I am frustrated because I do not know where we are supposed to turn for help. If I know they cannot help, I will look somewhere else, but where will I go? I am unemployed and do not know where to start,” said Matiwane.

Emalahleni Ward 6 councillor Nqabeni James said disaster management was going to visit the family yesterday to follow up on their situation.

“We were supposed to go there on Monday, but it was moved to Thursday. Disaster management will be accompanied by human settlements, who will look into assisting the family with shelter,” he said.