SA vaccine trial shocked by how many people already had Covid-19

Cutland said because of how many people were infected, but asymptomatic, the trial’s protocol had to be amended. This included restructuring screening protocols.

She said trial sites were now testing people during screening for past or current Covid-19 infections.

“We do blood tests for antibodies indicating past infections and nasal swabs, which show current infections. Anyone who has been positive will not be eligible for the trial.”

The participants already enrolled into the trial before this protocol amendment, who were found to be positive on the day of vaccination or who had been infected before vaccination, would remain on the trial, Cutland said.

“However, their data will not be used for some of the analyses.

“Going forward, those who test positive at the time of screening, or who are found to have been positive before screening, will be excluded from the trial.”

She said the protocol amendments had been approved by an ethics committee and all those already screened, but not yet vaccinated, would be rescreened, with new nasal and blood samples taken.

Participants would be enrolled in the trial for a year, with samples regularly taken from them.

Cutland said they were looking for three different results, which included the trial’s safety results, which were expected within the next couple of months; immune response results to the vaccine, which were expected at the end of the year or early next year; and the efficiency of the vaccine.

“The efficiency results are only expected to be known next year.”