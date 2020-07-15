Load-shedding may ease but will remain ‘unwelcome part of life’

The current round of rolling blackouts will ease this week, Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter says, but the power utility has conceded that load-shedding will not go away.

“Load-shedding is a phenomenon that has unfortunately been part of SA for 13 years. The reality of Eskom is that this will again, unfortunately, carry on for some time,” Eskom spokesperson Sikhonathi Mantshantsha said

De Ruyter told radio 702 on Tuesday that, provided there was adequate storage of diesel and water to provide an emergency generation buffer, “we could see a reduction in load-shedding tomorrow [Wednesday] either to potentially stage 1 or lifting load-shedding entirely”.

De Ruyter was questioned about his undertaking in June to parliament’s committee on public enterprises about there being only three days of stage 1 load-shedding forecast for July.

“I don’t think we lied to you,” he said.

“We said there was an 80% chance of three days of load-shedding during July, and we also said there remains a residual risk given the lack of reliability and predictability of the system.”

Coupled with one of the coldest winters in the past 10 years and increasing demand for electricity, “those risks have materialised”, he said.

Mantshantsha told TimesLIVE the power utility had put plans in place to deal with the root causes of load-shedding — past neglect of power plants and a poor maintenance record that had resulted in unstable and unreliable power stations.