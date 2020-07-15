Eastern Cape premier ‘pleased’ with booze ban

Mabuyabe said the new alcohol ban would give the liquor industry stakeholders and the government enough time to work together to implement an effective behavioural change campaign on responsible alcohol use and consumption.

“We are extremely pleased in particular with the return of a suspension of the sale, dispensing and distribution of alcohol which we called for a week after it was lifted in June.

“Liquor sales have really put an unwanted strain on our healthcare system and we applaud the decision to suspend it again.”

The Eastern Cape saw a crime spike with 3,145 cases reported in the province within a week of lifting the alcohol ban at the start of June, which put hospitals under severe pressure because of the rise in trauma cases.

The premier said Eastern Cape Liquor Board inspectors (ECLB) and law enforcement agencies would monitor and enforce strict adherence to the new liquor regulations by paying impromptu visits to alcohol outlets.

“Where transgressions are identified, necessary steps will be taken to curtail such behaviour.

“While the law enforcement agencies will ensure that the non-compliant outlet owner is promptly arrested and liquor confiscated, ECLB inspectors will help verify whether or not the outlet is licensed and may recommend the suspension of a licence.”